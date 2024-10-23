BYD exec says higher EU tariffs on China-made EVs are a 'short-term challenge'

European Union member states have approved import duties on Chinese-made EVs of up to 45 percent. The tariffs are meant to counter what the European Commission says are unfair subsidies from Beijing to Chinese manufacturers. Beijing denies unfair competition and has threatened countermeasures. For BYD this means a 17 percent tariff on top of an existing duty of 10 percent. The higher import duties are a “short-term challenge,” BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said, adding that the cost of the levies will be passed on to car buyers. She discussed this and more with Automotive News Europe Managing Editor Douglas A. Bolduc and Automobilwoche Publisher & Editor Burkhard Riering at the Paris auto show on Oct. 14.