Volvo scales back flotation size, sets price at low end of range

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo Cars cut the size of its initial public offering on Monday, setting the price for the listing at 53 crowns ($6.20) per share, the low end of its previously announced range.

Volvo had previously said the shares would be priced within a range of 53 crowns to 68 crowns per share, but the market for European IPOs has taken a turn for the worse in recent months as inflation and global supply chain crunches have increased stock market volatility.

Automakers have been particularly hurt by production disruptions due to the semiconductor shortage as several of them cut production targets and shut factories on concerns that the crisis will run well into next year.

At the current price, Volvo would be valued at just over $18 billion, down from as much as $23 billion it had expected at the top of the pricing range.

Volvo Cars said on Monday it was planning to raise around 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.3 billion) in the IPO , down a fifth from its previous plans.

European and U.S. IPO markets have been hit by a slew of cancellations recently, while many more companies are believed to have pushed their plans back.

Volvo and its Chinese owner had tried to go public a few years ago but abandoned those plans in 2018 blaming trade tensions and a downturn in automotive stocks.

Political tension between China and Sweden persists after Stockholm banned Huawei from its 5G networks and Swedish companies like Ericsson have lost business in the Asian country.

Geely -- which acquired Volvo from Ford Motor Co. in 2010 for $1.8 billion -- would not exercise an over-allotment option, while the amended offering would result in a free float of between 16 percent and 17.9 percent.

Volvo said the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm was expected on Friday, Oct. 29, one day later than it had previously announced.