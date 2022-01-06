Rivian stock slips as EV competition grows

Shares in Rivian Automotive Inc. , the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., briefly tumbled below its November IPO price as the industry darling faces growing competition in the EV market.

The move extends a drop from Wednesday, the biggest since mid-November, after Amazon announced a deal with Stellantis to buy electric delivery vans. While Rivian and Amazon said their partnership is unchanged, the deal follows the startup’s own plan to build E-vans for the e-commerce giant and could increase competition for future Amazon orders.

Rivian is a leading member in a large pack of EV startups chasing market incumbent Tesla Inc. The company has been closely followed and its products highly anticipated, in part because of the investment and backing from Amazon, which has an order for 100,000 delivery vans due by the end of the decade.

Rivian’s initial public offering in November was the sixth biggest in U.S. history and the largest of 2021. After a listing price of $78, the stock climbed as high as $172.01, giving the company a market value of more than $100 billion -- making it more valuable than both Ford Motor Co., also an investor, and General Motors.

Rivian’s shares fell as much as 17 percent Thursday to $75.13 in New York before paring the loss. They were down 5.75 percent at 12:05 p.m. EST.

Under the terms of Amazon’s deal with Rivian , the e-commerce giant has exclusive rights to the vans for four years, from the point of delivery of the first unit, according to an Oct. 1 regulatory filing. Deliveries were due to start in December. Amazon has right of first refusal to any vans built for an additional two years after that.