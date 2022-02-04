Why Ford left the Ford name out of company formed for Detroit train station project

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is creating a new subsidiary to market and manage its mobility tech hub in downtown Detroit to make the innovation district Ford "agnostic," a company executive told Crain's Detroit Business, an affilaite of Automotive News.

Ford has formed Michigan Central Innovation District LLC, which will manage how the Ford-owned Michigan Central Station and other buildings will be used for the development of autonomous vehicles and new mobility technologies, said Mary Culler, Ford's development director of Michigan Central.

Culler said the new limited liability corporation was set up to "attract others to come" to the campus, which will be anchored by Detroit's long-abandoned train station, the adjacent Book Depository building and a third new office building that's in the planning stages in the Detroit neighborhood known as Corktown.

"We set up an LCC so that the structure is more agnostic," Culler said. "For branding, we're talking about it being more about the Michigan Central innovation mobility hub, because it's more than just a (train) station."

Culler said Michigan Central is designed to be a "30-acre network infrastructure with buildings" that's "powered by Ford."

Ford plans mobility technology testing on the grounds of the former train station as well as office space in the tower of the old depot, which opened in 1913 but has sat empty since 1988.