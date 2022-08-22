Ford cutting 3,000 jobs globally, top execs tell employees

Ford is cutting 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 agency jobs. Affected employees are in the U.S., Canada and India.

Bloomberg

CEO Jim Farley: "Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century."

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs globally this week, according to a letter sent to employees Monday and obtained by Automotive News.

The automaker is cutting 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 agency jobs, CEO Jim Farley and Executive Chair Bill Ford said. Affected employees in the U.S., Canada and India will be informed this week, the letter said. A Ford spokesman confirmed the letter as authentic.

"Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," Farley and Ford wrote. "It requires focus, clarity and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors."

The cuts are expected across a variety of roles, including purchasing, and are expected to come in both its Ford Blue and Model e divisions. Cuts are also being made at Ford Credit, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The company told employees that in addition to eliminating jobs, it is reorganizing and simplifying functions within its organization.

"None of this changes the fact that this is a difficult and emotional time," the letter said. "The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed to Ford. We have a duty to care for and support those affected – and we will live up to this duty — providing not only benefits but significant help to find new career opportunities."

Related Article
Ford CEO predicts industry consolidation: ‘There's a shakeout coming'

Speculation over potential Ford job cuts has been mounting for the last month.

Bloomberg reported in July that Ford planned to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the near future.
Farley last month reiterated his stance that Ford has too many people on the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

“We have skills that don’t work any more and we have jobs that need to change,” he said. “In the past, often indiscriminately, we’d take the cost out. That’s not what’s happening at Ford now. This is a different kind of change, where we’re reshaping the company.”

Ford shares fell 4.9 percent to $15.10 in afternoon trading Monday as most major stock indexes plunged.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toys of summer
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GMDESIGN-MAIN_i.jpg
Toys of summer
METRIS-MAIN_i.jpg
$38 billion suit backfires on alleged vandal behind wheel
CRASH-MAIN_i.jpg
NHTSA: Real kids make bad crash dummies
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-22-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive