BMW says it will hold off on bringing battery cells in-house

BERLIN -- BMW, which reported record brand sales in 2021 and is optimistic it has hit the top end of its 9.5-10.5 percent profit estimate, remains cautious of bringing battery cell production in-house too fast, said finance chief Nicolas Peter .

The automaker, which buys battery cells from CATL, Samsung and Northvolt, among others, is building one pilot plant to produce its own cells, but will not scale up until battery technology has developed further, Peter said in an interview with Reuters.

"We are not yet at the point where we can say what technology will accompany us for the next 10-15 years," he said. "That is why it's important to invest a lot of resources with worldwide partners in battery cell development."

"We have secured our needs for the next few years very well with the partners we have."