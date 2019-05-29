Where did Jaguar Land Rover's extra $1B come from?

If a company suddenly has $1 billion in cash, does it matter where it comes from? For Jaguar Land Rover, it should.

In its latest results, JLR posted around 1.4 billion pounds of free cash flow ($1.77 billion). That's a sharp turnaround from a running cash-burn rate of more than 500 million pounds per quarter over the last two years, and around negative 2.7 billion pounds over the last nine months alone.

The company attributed the sharp rise to its efforts to manage working capital, including inventory reductions.

Meanwhile, JLR's other numbers looked dismal -- profits were down, and debt was up from a year earlier. Free cash flow was "the only positive in these results," Goldman Sachs Group analysts wrote in a note.

With a jump in cash flow that big, it's worth asking how JLR pulled it off -- particularly given its checkered performance in China.

Over the years, the company pushed a large volume of cars into the mainland market, offering some models at steep discounts. That ended up clogging inventory channels and burdening dealers. Around 70 percent of them lost money in the third quarter. Roughly 40 percent of the company's dealers were based in tier 3 to tier 5 cities and have been operating for less than three years: It takes a good deal more than an inexperienced staff to sell luxury cars in China's poorest cities.

JLR has also spent aggressively on r&d and capital expenditure, with investment outlays comprising almost a fifth of total revenue. The company's debt burden ticked up in tandem -- to 4.5 billion pounds over the past year.

To shore up the quarters of cash burn, Jaguar reduced spending and made around 100 million pounds in profit in the fourth quarter. Part of it was seasonal, too. But another maneuver also helped the company manage its working capital.

The company expanded a so-called factoring facility -- a working-capital loan -- to $700 million from $295 million. For this to work, a company sells its receivables at a discount to raise money. When the dealer pays the company back, it can then repay its lenders. There's a steep cost associated with this, of course. Such facilities are also typically used for fast-moving, high-margin businesses that can absorb the cost of the debt (and fees to lenders) -- a position JLR is not in.

The automaker's larger secured loan facility is essentially backed by cars it sells to dealers. According to the prospectus, that applies to Land Rovers and Range Rovers. It immediately drew down more than $500 million from this loan, on top of $150 million previously. That facility cannot be expanded without new banks and is capped at $800 million. As a result, cash in hand rose to 3.8 billion pounds from 2.5 billion.