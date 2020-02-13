Wanxiang Group's Karma Auto plans more layoffs in U.S.

Karma Automotive, the U.S. electric-vehicle maker owned by Chinese auto parts conglomerate Wanxiang Group, is cutting jobs for the second time in several months.

The company said the latest round of layoffs will affect 60 people at its U.S. headquarter in Irvine, Calif., and an unspecified number of workers at a manufacturing plant in Moreno Valley, Calif., where the Revero is assembled.

In November, the company said it would cut 200 workers in Irvine under a broad restructuring that would see the company license and market technology to outsiders.

Karma has been pitching excess manufacturing capacity as well as its product development and vehicle integration expertise to other automakers under a new business plan called 4+1.

The latest layoffs -- mostly supervisory and engineering posts -- were disclosed in a notice to the California Employment Development Department under the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The company told state officials most of the jobs will be eliminated effective April 7.

Karma Automotive was formed in 2014 after Wanxiang Group acquired some of the assets of bankrupt Fisker Automotive.