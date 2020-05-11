Wall St. helps Tesla weather the crisis

Tesla almost collapsed in the Great Recession. These days, the electric vehicle maker appears to be getting stronger as the economy crumbles around it.

The company was saved from bankruptcy by a last-second round of funding on Christmas Eve 2008. A few months into the coronavirus crisis, Tesla is coming off its first-ever string of three consecutive quarterly profits and has $8 billion in cash reserves.

Tesla's stock, despite a brief dip after CEO Elon Musk bizarrely labeled it "too high," has nearly doubled since Jan. 1, even as its factories in China and California had to close because of the pandemic. Sales continue to climb — Tesla now threatens to crack the top three U.S. luxury brands — and could be further aided if competitors slash spending on costly EV programs.

Tesla has much smaller cash reserves than its established rivals, but its resiliency in the face of this latest threat, experts say, is explained by Wall Street's infatuation with its aggressive product strategy and forward-thinking sales model.

"So much of stock price depends on the future," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds, told Automotive News. "Their investments in electrification and autonomous technology represent where the future is heading. In the wake of everyone else being more cautious because they have to be, they continue to forge ahead. It comes down to who has potential."

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas lauded Tesla for showing the margins that EVs could be capable of producing.

Jonas said the brand was "proving a big point" that EVs could be "extremely profitable," especially as production ramps up at Tesla's plant in Shanghai.

Emmanuel Rosner, a research analyst at Deutsche Bank, said Tesla's first-quarter earnings and profitability proved it was "pulling away from the pack," and he raised his share price target to $850 from $510. Part of that jump, he said, was a response to what he expects Tesla's rivals to do over the next several months.

"We think a temporary de-emphasizing of electric vehicle investments by traditional automakers could be a positive for Tesla, allowing it to maintain for longer its competitive advantage in electric powertrains and batteries," Rosner said.

"As Ford and General Motors try to maintain adequate cash buffers, Tesla will remain focused on rolling out its Model Y and ramping up China production."

So far, Ford and GM have vowed to remain aggressive on their own product plans, including new EVs.

"I don't think the big players are going to completely pull out, but at the end of the day, it comes down to resource allocation," Caldwell said. "There's only so many resources to go around. In that realm, it being Tesla's core business, they could have more of an advantage."