VW’s Traton sets Friday deadline for Navistar offer

CHRISTOPH RAUWALD
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Volkswagen Group's heavy-truck division set a deadline for Navistar International Corp. to accept its takeover bid, dousing hopes for a richer offer than the $3.6 billion dangled last month.

VW’s Traton unit said that its $43-a-share offer expires at 6 p.m. Central European Time Friday and will be withdrawn unless it’s notified of a willingness to proceed. Navistar signaled last month it would seek a higher bid than what Traton offered.

The price “represents our best and final offer,” Traton said in a letter to Navistar’s board of directors. Navistar shares plunged as much as 21 percent to $35, matching Traton’s initial offer made in January. A Navistar spokeswoman said the manufacturer is mulling a response and next steps.

Shares of Navistar closed Wednesday's trading down 19 percent to $36.

“A potential Navistar acquisition appears in jeopardy,” Christopher Ciolino, a Bloomberg Intelligence industrials analyst. “A strategic buyout of Navistar remains an eventual outcome, though the path toward a deal has become increasingly uncertain and may be pushed out.”

VW sees acquiring Navistar as a major step toward challenging sector leaders Daimler and Volvo AB on a global scale. Its Traton unit has no direct access to the North American market, the industry’s largest source of profits, and relies heavily on sales in Europe and Latin America.

'Last chance'

Navistar in turn has little presence outside North America and is less profitable than peers including Paccar Inc. It’s struggled with an ill-fated engine strategy and accounting irregularities in the past.

“The deal makes sense for both Traton and Navistar, considering their respective position and strategic ambition,” said Roman Mathyssek, a Munich-based consultant at Arthur D. Little. “The offer from Traton might be the last chance for Navistar to become part of a large global manufacturer.”

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is Navistar’s largest shareholder with a 16.8 percent stake, followed by VW with a 16.7 percent holding. Its third-largest shareholder is MHR Fund Management, the hedge fund founded by Mark Rachesky.

VW purchased its initial stake in Navistar in 2017 to establish a bridgehead in North America, where global rivals generate a large chunk of their sales. The Lisle, Ill.-based company builds International trucks, IC buses, defense vehicles and diesel engines.

VW folded its truck operations into Traton and sold a 10 percent stake in an initial public offering last year. The group comprises Swedish heavy-truck specialist Scania, Germany’s MAN and a smaller business in Brazil that makes commercial vehicles for emerging markets.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BlackRock invests $118 million in UK electric van startup Arrival
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BlackRock invests $118 million in UK electric van startup Arrival
BlackRock invests $118 million in UK electric van startup Arrival
Buyout interest in electric truck startup Bollinger presents conflict
Buyout interest in electric truck startup Bollinger presents conflict
From iPhones to e-axles: How one tech firm is pushing into EVs
From iPhones to e-axles: How one tech firm is pushing into EVs
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-12-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive