VW's Diess was stripped of key role amid infighting, reports say

Staff and wire reports
VW Diess web_4.jpg

Losing direct responsibility for VW Group's largest unit is a setback for Diess, who has angered board members and labor representatives.

MUNICH -- Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess was stripped of his leadership of the automaker's core VW brand after internal disputes, reports said.

VW Group's supervisory board on Monday named Ralf Brandstaetter as VW brand CEO, promoting him from his current role as the brand's chief operating officer.

The shuffle came after Diess clashed with key stakeholders over the direction and leadership of the automaker, according to people familiar with the matter. Diess accused supervisory board members of committing crimes by leaking confidential discussions, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

During a recent internal webcast, Diess told more than 3,000 managers that the issue could cause problems with U.S. authorities, which are monitoring the company as part of the settlement from the 2015 diesel-cheating scandal, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing internal events.

VW declined to comment.

VW’s three-year oversight by a U.S. monitor is supposed to conclude in September. An extension or failure to win certification of its compliance mechanisms by monitor Larry D. Thompson would represent a major blow for the company's efforts to restore its image.

Board members were angered by Diess's comments. They were already unhappy with production issues plaguing key models and discussed removing Diess as group CEO, the people said.

At an extraordinary board meeting on Monday, they instead stripped Diess of his direct control over the VW brand, a high-profile position at the center of the auto giant's operations.

Diess, 61, kept his role as group CEO. VW said Diess will focus on overall strategy for the group, which includes brands such as Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Lamborghini and Porsche.

"Ralf Brandstaetter is one of the company’s most experienced managers,” Diess said in a statement. "I am therefore very pleased that Ralf Brandstaetter will be forging ahead with the development of the brand as CEO."

Critical time

The infighting comes at a critical time for VW. The automaker is trying to soften the impact of the fallout from the coronavirus, while also managing an epochal shift toward electric vehicles.

Diess has been under fire over concerns that the new-generation VW Golf and the electric ID3 might face greater difficulties as software problems hamper production plans.

Golf output is important to ensure VW's home factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, runs profitably, and the ID3 is centerpiece of the group's strategy to meet stricter European emissions rules.

Diess is trying to get the company's powerful labor leaders, who control nine of the 19 seats on the supervisory board, to agree to painful costs cuts. The savings are designed to help pay for a 34 billion euro ($38 billion) investment in electric and autonomous cars and 50 billion euros for EV battery procurement.

After jumping ship from BMW when failing to get the top job at the luxury automaker, Diess has frequently been at the center of tensions at VW.

Diess weathered a spat with powerful labor leaders, who openly questioned his credibility, to wrest the group CEO job from predecessor Matthias Mueller in 2018.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.

