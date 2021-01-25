VW will appeal $20M Spanish diesel claim

Reuters

MADRID -- A Spanish court has ordered Volkswagen to pay 16.3 million euros ($19.8 million) in compensation to people in Spain who bought cars with emissions-cheating devices installed, consumer group OCU said.

VW will appeal the ruling, a company spokesman said.

After a five-year legal battle, a Madrid court found that VW had engaged in anti-competitive business practices and ordered the automaker to pay 3,000 euros in damages to each OCU member affected, the group said in a statement on Monday.

VW admitted in 2015 to using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests, a scandal that has so far cost it more than $30 billion in vehicle refits, fines and provisions. Nearly all U.S. owners of affected cars agreed to take part in a $25 billion settlement in 2016.

Last year Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled that VW had to pay compensation to owners of vehicles with rigged diesel engines in the country.

