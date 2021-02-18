VW weighs listing or spinoff of Porsche, report says

Volkswagen Group is considering a separate listing of its Porsche sports car brand in a deal that could boost its valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.

VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential initial public offering or spinoff of Porsche, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

VW could use any proceeds from a listing for acquisitions or technological investments, according to the people.

A listing of Porsche could take place next year, though no firm timetable has been decided, the people said.

VW plans to keep a majority stake if it pursues an IPO of the business, according the people.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. VW declined to comment.

Citing company insiders, Manager Magazin reported earlier Thursday that VW is weighing a listing of Porsche in a move that could raise 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to 25 billion euros.