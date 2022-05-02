VW to use Qualcomm chips for autonomous vehicles

The automaker will buy Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip, developed specifically for automated driving, across all its brands.

Reuters
VW

VW is testing a self-driving version of its ID Buzz minivan in real traffic conditions in Munich.

BERLIN - Volkswagen Group has set up a partnership with U.S. chip maker Qualcomm to develop automated driving technology, Handelsblatt reported.

The automaker will use Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip, developed specifically for automomous vehicles, across all its brands worldwide starting in 2026, the newspaper said citing company sources.

Sources say the deal will cost VW about $1 billion, with the contract set to run until 2031.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess traveled to Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego in mid-April, where the companies agreed to the conditions of the deal, Handelsblatt said.

BMW, General Motors and Stellantis are among other automakers teaming up with Qualcomm for advanced software functions.

VW's choice of Qualcomm as a partner for self-driving has surprised industry watchers. They expected the automaker to join with Mobileye, its long-time tech partner, Handelsblatt said.

Mercedes-Benz is working with Nvidia to jointly develop a powerful new computing platform for vehicles capable of supporting everything from over-the-air software updates to driverless car technology.

