VW supervisory board wants reworked and more ambitious software road map, report says

HAMBURG – Volkswagen Group supervisory board has called on management to present a reworked plan for the automaker's software division, which forms the backbone of its strategy but has run into problems, two people familiar with the matter said.

The board is expecting an update at the last supervisory board meeting before the summer break, one of the people said, adding no date has been set yet.

"What the [management] board has presented is not enough," said the other person.

VW declined to comment.