VW seeks damages from supplier Prevent in legal dispute

HAMBURG -- Volkswagen Group is seeking more than 100 million euros ($112 million) in damages from its former supplier, Prevent, VW said on Tuesday.

VW's dispute with Prevent dates back to 2016, when suppliers ES Guss and Car Trim stopped supplies shortly after being acquired by Prevent in a bid to raise prices, causing production losses at six of the automaker's factories in Germany.

VW has filed a first claim for its Skoda unit with the Brunswick regional court in Germany, it said.

Prevent said it didn't have a copy of the suit and couldn't comment. The supplier in November filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen claiming damages of more than $750 million.

VW Group canceled all its contracts with the Bosnian supplier last April.

In Germany, Prevent has about 3,400 employees at eight facilities. It has about 30,000 employees worldwide and had supplied VW for about 25 years with seat assemblies as well as cast parts for transmissions, engines, brake discs and seat covers.

