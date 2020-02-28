VW reaches $912 million deal with German consumer group over diesel scandal

HAMBURG, Germany -- Volkswagen Group and a major German consumer group have reached an agreement in a class-action lawsuit over the automaker's rigging of diesel-emissions tests, a court in the northern city of Brunswick said on Friday.

The settlement with the VZBV organization amounts to 830 million euros ($912 million), VW said in a statement on Friday.

VW admitted using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests in 2015, a scandal which has cost it more than $30 billion in vehicle refits, fines and provisions.

Nearly all U.S. owners of affected cars agreed to take part in a $25 billion settlement in 2016 in the U.S., but VW has said there was no legal basis for consumers in Germany to seek compensation due to differences in law.

An initial attempt to reach an 830 million-euro ($900 million) settlement with VZBV failed this month, for which VW blamed demands for 50 million euros ($55 million) in fees by lawyers representing the consumer groups.