VW Q2 operating profit rises 30% as utility vehicle push pays off

Reuters

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group said its second-quarter operating profit rose 30 percent despite lower vehicle sales, helped by VW brand's higher-margin utility vehicles and rising volumes at Porsche and Skoda.

Operating profit rose to 5.13 billion euros ($5.71 billion), up from 3.94 billion ($4.4 billion) in the second quarter last year, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday. Vehicle sales fell 1.8 percent.

The operating profit jump was magnified by the absence of a diesel charge that VW booked in the year-earlier period.

VW reiterated it expects vehicle deliveries in 2019 to exceed a prior-year figure and for revenues in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles divisions to grow at least 5 percent.

The automaker said it continues to expect an operating return on sales in the passenger cars area between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent. VW reiterated that, after special items, it expects the operating return on sales to be at the lower end of the expected range for the group and the passenger cars business area.

CFO Frank Witter said VW expects the proportion of utility vehicle sales to rise to 40 percent by 2020.

"[Utility vehicles] made up 25 percent of overall sales last year, and it is now 35 percent. By 2020 we will probably gain another 5 percent (points)," Witter told journalists on a call on Thursday to discuss second-quarter earnings.

VW's operating return on sales in the second quarter rose to 7.9 percent, up from 6.5 percent in the year-ago period. In the first half its operating return on sales rose to 7.2 percent, up from 6.8 percent a year ago. By contrast rival PSA Group on Wednesday said it had delivered an operating margin of 8.7 percent in the first half, without providing a quarterly breakdown.

Bentley profit, Audi falls

Among VW Group brands, Bentley swung to a profit in the first half, while Audi saw its profit decline.

  • VW brand's first-half operating profit before special items rose to 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from 2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) in the year earlier period, boosted by product mix improvements and price positioning.
  • Audi's operating profit fell to 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion)  from 2.8 billion ($3.1 billion), hit by model ramp-ups and phase-outs, and WLTP-related lower sales volumes. Profit was also impacted by higher upfront expenditure for new products and technologies, cost increases and exchange rate effects.
  • Skoda rose by 3 million euros ($3.3 million) to 824 million ($918 million). Higher vehicle sales compensated for negative exchange rate effects and cost increases.
  • Seat boosted operating profit by 1.9 percent to 216 million euros ($240.1 million), helped by volume and mix improvements, which more than offset the negative impact of cost increases.
  • Bentley swung to a 57 million euros ($63.5 million) operating profit from an 80 million loss ($89.1 million) a year earlier, boosted by high vehicles sales, cost savings as well as mix effects and positive exchange rate trends.
  • Porsche's operating profit before special items rose by 2.5 percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion), primarily due to volume effects.

Automotive News Europe contributed to this report

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters