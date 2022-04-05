VW is planning a self-driving taxi, delivery van based on ID Buzz

BERLIN -- Volkswagen's commercial vehicles division plans a full-electric vehicle based on the ID Buzz that will use self-driving technology.
The vehicle would be significantly different from the ID Buzz, which VW is rolling out as a passenger van and light commercial vehicle, Carsten Intra, the head of the commercial vehicles unit, said in remarks published in Automotive News sister publication Automobilwoche.
"This will not be an evolution of the ID Buzz, but really a special purpose vehicle (SPV)," Intra said.
Unlike the ID Buzz, which is aimed at general consumers, the SPV will be aimed at driverless operations that could include robotaxis, delivery services and shuttles.