VW is planning a self-driving taxi, delivery van based on ID Buzz

This would allow the seats to be configured differently and create more space in the interior for at least four passengers including luggage, Intra said.

Whether the vehicle will still have a steering wheel at the end of the design process is “an exciting question” that still has to be determined, Intra added.

He gave no further details on what the vehicle will look like.

"We are still in the concept phase, it's not ready yet,” Intra said. "We're going to need a big jump and not just bring the ID Buzz forward."

The project is part of VW’s light commercial unit's plan to expand autonomous driving technology into new business fields.

Using technology developed with Argo AI, VW wants to establish shuttle services and self-driving delivery services worldwide.