VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, court says

The automaker had refused to repay interest charged on a customer's loan

Reuters
VOLKSWAGEN

The diesel scandal, which has so far cost the automaker more than 32 billion euros ($38 billion), broke in September 2015.

KARLSRUHE, Germany -- Volkswagen must fully compensate customers who took out loans to buy diesel cars that were discovered to be fitted with devices to cheat emissions tests, a German court has ruled.

The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Tuesday dismissed the German carmaker's appeal and said it has to pay 3,300 euros ($3,920) to a customer who bought one of its diesel cars in 2013, including interest payments on the loan.

"The buyer must be provided for as if the purchase had not happened," judge Stephan Seiters said.

The case at Germany's highest civil court is one of several faced by the world's second-largest carmaker as it seeks to draw a line under the 2015 emissions cheating scandal.

Volkswagen has so far incurred more than 32 billion euros ($38 billion) in costs as a result of the scandal.

Tuesday's case was brought by a customer who purchased a used VW Golf with a loan from VW Bank, a subsidiary of the carmaker. After the diesel scandal emerged, she returned the car, which used the EA 189 engine at the heart of the test-cheating crisis, and claimed damages.

Volkswagen, which had been unwilling to repay interest charged on the loan, said Tuesday's verdict could not be applied to all vehicle purchases that received financing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nvidia, Volvo Cars accelerate auto industry race for data-processing power
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Nvidia, Volvo Cars accelerate auto industry race for data-processing power
Nvidia, Volvo Cars accelerate auto industry race for data-processing power
Vietnam auto startup VinFast considering $2 billion U.S. stock offering, report says
Vietnam auto startup VinFast considering $2 billion U.S. stock offering, report says
On the baby front, Volvo takes the lead
On the baby front, Volvo takes the lead
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive