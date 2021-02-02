VW looks at direct buying to secure scarce chips, report says

HAMBURG -- Volkswagen is looking into buying chip supplies directly from manufacturers, according to a company executive, as automakers battle a global semiconductor shortage .

"We are thinking about entering direct contractual relationships," said the executive, who declined to be named.

"The industry will have to react due to the significance of semiconductors with regard to vehicles today."

Automakers around the world are adjusting assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.