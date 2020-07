FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group will shift leadership for software development to the company's premium Audi division, Herbert Diess, CEO of the multi-brand group, said Tuesday.



"The center of gravity for software development will move from Wolfsburg to Ingolstadt," Diess said at a virtual conference hosted by PwC in Germany.

Earlier this week German business newspaper Handelsblatt, citing company sources, said VW was poised to replace its head of software development.