French investigators said Volkswagen Group has been charged in a fresh crackdown on alleged deception over diesel emissions that has also embroiled rival Renault.

VW was charged on May 6 and must now make a 10 million-euro ($12.2 million) bail payment and provide a 60-million-euro bank guarantee, an official at the Paris prosecutor's office said in a Wednesday statement.

The announcement comes a day after Renault revealed it had also been charged over similar accusations in a separate case.