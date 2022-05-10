VW's CEO Herbert Diess sees tight race with Tesla for EV crown by 2025

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group faces a tough road ahead to reach its self-imposed target of becoming the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025, CEO Herbert Diess said on Monday, admitting rival Tesla was stronger than expected.

"It will be a tight race but we will not give up on it," Herbert Diess said at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 conference. "I have to say we did not expect our main U.S. competitor to be so fast and well-prepared," he added.

Diess was heavily criticized last year for regularly benchmarking VW against Tesla and singling out the company's agility and speed to put pressure on the German automaker's established structures.