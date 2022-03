Diess also said that Europe faces huge threat of higher inflation from prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

VW did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

European automakers including VW, Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by Russia's invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

VW brought forward a production stop at its home factory in Wolfsburg due to parts shortages.