VW CEO calls for ‘radical overhaul’ to master technology shift

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess told top managers that the world’s largest automaker needs to undergo a “radical overhaul” in the face of industry change or risk being pushed aside.

“The time of traditional car manufacturers is over,” Diess said in prepared remarks at an internal meeting Thursday. The company must adopt digital technology, he said, citing a recent surge in electric-car rival Tesla Inc.’s share price as evidence of a changing competitive landscape.

While VW proved relatively resilient last year, Diess said additional measures are needed because the industry change has only just begun.

He said the German automaker needs to accelerate its transformation to avoid becoming another Nokia , which lost its dominance in the mobile phone market to Apple.

"The big question is: Are we fast enough?," Diess told VW's senior managers. "If we continue at our current speed, it is going to be very tough."

Volkswagen needs to get a grip on software and vehicle electronics as well as producing a raft of electric vehicles and batteries so it can comply with stringent anti-pollution rules.

"In summary this is probably the most difficult challenge Volkswagen has ever faced," Diess said, adding that in 2020 the automaker should seek to maintain profit margins.

Volkswagen will seek to cut down on complexity, hike productivity and slash costs, particularly in Germany, Diess said.

VW will cut resources devoted to fuel cells, since they will not be as competitive as electric vehicles for at least another decade. VW will also cut the resources devoted to its MOIA mobility services unit.

"We need to reduce our engagement and stretch it, until the prerequisites for better profitability are given," Diess said.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.