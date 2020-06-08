VW brand leadership to be discussed by board, report says

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group's supervisory board was due to discuss the leadership of the company's core VW brand at an extraordinary meeting due Monday, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess may relinquish his leadership of the VW brand but retain his position as group CEO, the sources said.

Earlier this month Auto Motor und Sport reported that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has been picked to head the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID3 electric car and the new, eighth-generation Golf compact hatchback, the magazine said, citing company sources.

The leadership discussion comes at a time when VW is attempting to push through painful cost cuts at the VW brand with the company's powerful labor representatives.

Diess has embarked on radical reforms of the multi-brand group but has run into opposition from the labor side.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Automotive News Europe contributed to this report