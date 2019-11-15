VW boosts 5-year tech spending to $66 billion

Volkswagen Group will hike spending to develop electric-vehicle and digital technologies to 60 billion euros ($66 billion) over the next five years as the automaker pushes ahead amid an industry sales slump.

The new five-year budget plan amounts to an increase in spending of about 36 percent compared with a previous plan, VW said Friday following a meeting of the company's supervisory board that represents key stakeholders.

Average annual spending in engineering and other operations such as hybridization, electric mobility and digitalization will rise to 12 billion euros from 8.8 billion euros, the company said.

"We are resolutely pressing ahead with the transformation of the Volkswagen Group and focusing our investments on the future of mobility," Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said in the statement.

VW said it will increase investment for EVs by about 10 percent to 33 billion euros.

The automaker plans to build 75 EV variants and about 60 hybrid vehicles, it said.

New EVs on its mass-market MEB electric platform will include an ID-badged crossover, with production expected to start in 2022 at a factory in Emden, Germany, VW said. The crossover will be about the same size as the VW Tiguan.

About 20 million of the battery-powered vehicles planned through 2029 will be based on the MEB architecture, it said. They will include models under the VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands.

Most of the remaining 6 million, mainly upscale Audi and Porsche EVs, will be based on VW's PPE high-performance electric platform.

VW said a decision about a new multibrand plant is scheduled to be made by year-end. Last month the company postponed a decision on whether to build the factory in Turkey amid international criticism of the country's military operation in Syria and concerns about political and other public concerns.

VW’s spending plan comes amid pressure from Tesla Inc., which this week stepped up the EV race on VW’s German home turf by announcing it would build an assembly plant outside Berlin.

VW lowered its global sales forecast last month as demand wanes in key regions including its biggest market, China.

VW Group CFO Frank Witter said the automaker reduced output plans by 900,000 vehicles and is prepared to cut production further to avoid bloated inventories. He acknowledged weaker global markets would affect future budget planning.

Automotive News Europe and Reuters contributed to this report