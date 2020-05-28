VW board OKs Ford alliance projects

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen said Thursday its supervisory board had approved several projects in a multibillion-dollar alliance with Ford Motor that was first announced in July .

The German automaker said various contracts between the two companies were nearing completion and would be signed soon.

Among the shared projects specified by VW are a midsize pickup to be developed by Ford; a city delivery van to be developed by VW; a larger commercial van to be developed by Ford, and a new electric vehicle for Ford of Europe, to be built on VW's electric vehicle architecture.

Regarding official approval of the agreements, a Ford spokesman said Thursday, "We look forward to jointly providing an update soon."

VW's statement said "further projects are to follow, as is the investment in Argo AI," the self-driving software company backed by Ford and which eventually will be jointly controlled with VW.

VW's planned $3.1 billion investment in Argo "remains on track and is expected to close soon," Argo said in a statement on Thursday.