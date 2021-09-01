VW asks Supreme Court to reverse Ohio diesel emissions ruling

WASHINGTON -- Volkswagen AG on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an Ohio court ruling that cleared the way for the state to move forward with a lawsuit over its diesel emissions scandal and manipulation of emissions-control systems.

The German automaker previously asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that said two counties could seek diesel-related financial penalties that could total billions of dollars. That request is pending.

In June, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that the federal Clean Air Act did not preempt state-law-based claims that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pursuing, or prohibit state oversight after a vehicle or engine is sold, as VW contends.

"This is a major decision that will ensure that Volkswagen can be held accountable," Yost said in June.

VW said in court papers Ohio’s claims "could total $350 million per day, or more than $127 billion per year, over a multi-year period."

Ohio said VW engaged in “deceptive recalls” after vehicles were sold.

