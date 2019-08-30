VW agrees to settle mileage-overstatement claims for $96.5 million

Staff report

Volkswagen Group of America has reached a proposed settlement over claims that the automaker overstated mileage on certain 2013-17 model-year vehicles.

The fuel economy ratings on approximately 98,000 vehicles sold or leased in the United States will be restated fix a discrepancy of 1 mpg, the automaker said in a statement.

VW has agreed to reimburse eligible customers $5.40 to $24.30 for each month the vehicle is owned or leased. The total value of the settlement, subject to court approval, is about $96.5 million.

The company will also adjust its greenhouse gas credits to account for any excess credits associated with the fuel economy discrepancy. The adjustment is subject to final approval from the EPA.

