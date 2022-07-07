VW adding more banks to Porsche IPO

Volkswagen Group has added a slew of additional underwriters as it pushes ahead with the planned initial public offering of its Porsche sports car unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were selected as senior joint bookrunners, the people said.

Barclays, Banco Santander, Societe Generale and UniCredit will work on the deal as regular bookrunners, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, LBBW and Mizuho Financial Group were picked for junior roles as co-lead managers of the offering, according to the people.

The IPO, poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever listings, could value Porsche at as much as 90 billion euros ($91.5 billion), Bloomberg News has previously reported.

Porsche has been holding early meetings with fund managers in recent weeks, the people said. It is considering launching the offering as soon as September, with an aim to list in October at the earliest, the people said.