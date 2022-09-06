Volvo makes music out of door slams to reach younger buyers

Volvo Cars' bestselling XC60 crossover has a problem — it has the oldest customer body of any Volvo model.

XC60 customers are 55 years old, or about five years older than the Volvo brand's average.

To introduce the midsize crossover to younger buyers, the Swedish automaker has collaborated with YouTuber Andrew Huang. The Canadian content creator has produced a video that is a soundtrack of vehicle sounds — clicking seat belts, blinking headlights, shutting doors and swiveling mirrors — blended into a techno track.

The 1:05-minute YouTube video also serves as product marketing, highlighting the vehicle's swipe-based sunroof controls, Google-based infotainment system and air purifier.

Volvo Car USA marketing boss Leigh Moynihan said market research shows XC60 shoppers are design-focused and technology-focused.

"We wanted an opportunity to see if we could create a new piece for XC60 that could introduce our audience in a new and engaging way to the different features of the car," Moynihan told Automotive News.