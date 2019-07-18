Volvo will cut costs by $214M as trade war dents profits

ESHA VAISH
Reuters

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo said it plans to cut fixed costs by 2 billion Swedish crowns ($214 million), becoming the latest automaker to warn that pricing pressure and tariffs arising from the China-U.S. trade war are denting profitability.

Automakers are under pressure from trade conflicts, big investments needed to develop electric and driverless cars and an overall downturn in the car industry.

Volvo, part of China's Geely, has reworked its global production plans in an effort to reduce the impact of increased tariffs.

Volvo began reviewing its staffing and other costs earlier this year. So far it has cut 750 jobs, mainly engineering and IT consultants, and reduced the hourly wage for such consultants, which CEO Hakan Samuelsson said would lead to savings of 1 billion crowns ($107 million) from July.

The automaker said on Thursday that the new cost measures would start in the second half and run to the first half of 2020. Samuelsson said these would include some further job cuts but would mainly be focused on cost-cutting to save another billion ($107 million).

"Market conditions are expected to put continued pressure on margins, but the combination of volume growth and cost measures is expected to result in a strengthened profit in the second half of the year compared with the same period last year," Volvo said.

Falling profit

Second-quarter operating profit fell 39 percent to 2.6 billion crowns ($278 million), a worse drop than in the first quarter despite revenues improving by 1.7 percent to 67.2 billion crowns ($7.2 billion).

Earlier this month, Daimler cut its profit forecast for the fourth time in 13 months. In May, BMW warned on profits, while Volkswagen said the return on sales at its passenger cars division would come in at the lower end of its target.

Volvo has a deal for its new models in China to use in-car applications from Huawei, which is still facing partial U.S. sanctions and potential bans in European countries over fears that its equipment could be used for spying.

Samuelsson said the actions against Huawei would have no impact on Volvo's plans, which is using Huawei's app store in China, while relying on Google's app store elsewhere in the world.

"We'll use the Google Android app store worldwide but it's not available in China so we have a cooperation with Huawei. But it's not really about technology's access to their apps so we don't see any influence from that cooperation in any way to our business," the executive told Reuters.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters