Volvo swings to first-half operating loss, sees recovery on China growth

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo said on Tuesday it expects its business to recover in the second half of the year, even as the automaker reported an operating loss for the January-June period.

The automaker, which China's Geely Holding acquired from Ford in 2010, reported an operating loss of 989 million Swedish crowns ($110.2 million), versus a 5.52 billion profit ($617 million) last year, as revenues fell 14 percent to 111.8 billion ($12.5 billion).

The company had warned in March that sales, earnings and cash flow in the first half of 2020 would decline from a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its business.

Volvo has been hit hard by the pandemic that has temporarily closed plants and strained supply chains in the industry, with lockdowns in many key markets and transport hubs.

Volvo said it had seen a return to solid growth in China during the second quarter and is expecting a similar upturn in the U.S. and Europe.

"If the market recovers as we expect, we anticipate sales volumes to return to the levels we saw in the second half of 2019 and it is also our ambition to return to similar profit levels and cash flow," CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in the statement.

Market recovery has allowed the company to resume production in all factories, except the Charleston plant in Ridgeville, S.C., Volvo said.