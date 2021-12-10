Volvo hit by cyberattack; some R&D data stolen

The automaker said there "may be an impact on the company's operation" but didn't specify what that might be.

Reuters

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo said Friday it had launched an investigation into the theft of some R&D data which could impact the company's operation.

"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion," the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

It added that "there may be an impact on the company's operation", but did not specify what that might be.

Volvo said it did not see an impact on the security of its customers' cars or their personal data.

"Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft," the company said. The automaker said it had implemented security countermeasures to prevent further access to its property, while notifying relevant authorities.

 

