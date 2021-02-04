Volvo CEO warns of 'big risk' in Q1 from chip shortage

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo Cars has not suffered from the global semiconductor shortage, but the automaker's CEO said risks linger from a problem that has already forced several automakers to temporarily cut production.



CEO Hakan Samuelsson said Volvo's semiconductor supply has been secured for the next four weeks.



"So, short-term no disturbance ... But there is of course a big risk that it could come here during the first quarter. But it is very hard to forecast," Samuelsson told Reuters.



Talks on a potential merger with sister company Geely Automobile are still on hold as Geely works to list its shares on Shanghai's New Star Market, Samuelsson said, adding he expected to come back with further details in the first quarter.