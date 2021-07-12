Volvo Cars lifts stake in EV maker Polestar

The investment lifts stake to 49.5 percent.

Reuters
POLESTAR

Polestar unveiled the Experimental Polestar 2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this month. The car has more power than the series Polestar 2, along with design tweaks. It's not destined for production.

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo Cars has bought additional shares in Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker controlled by China's Geely, Volvo's parent company.

The investment lifts Volvo's stake to 49.5 percent. It comes after Polestar raised $550 million in its first external funding round in April.

"The move reflects Volvo Cars' strong conviction in Polestar's positioning and exciting potential in the high growth segment for premium electric vehicles," Volvo said in a statement.

The purchase sees Volvo's stake returning to the level it previously had, before the April funding round, when Polestar received a cash injection from Chinese investors Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership and Zibo.

Polestar produces two electric performance cars in China -- the low volume Polestar 1 hybrid GT and the full-electric Polestar 2. A Polestar 3 is planned as well as a model based on the 2020 Precept concept.

Volvo said it had no further plans to increase its stake in Polestar beyond 49.5 percent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM finds an ardent voice on diversity in its own ranks
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM finds an ardent voice on diversity in its own ranks
GM finds an ardent voice on diversity in its own ranks
The future of Dodge: Electric muscle
The future of Dodge: Electric muscle
Shelby GT350 owners allege “their cars are more like Pintos than Mustangs.”
Mr. Shelby would not be amused … not by any of it
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive