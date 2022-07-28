VW sees robust outlook despite 28% drop in Q2 profit

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group, grappling with an upcoming change in CEOs and numerous global business headwinds, reported a 28 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit to 4.7 billion euros ($4.79 billion) despite a 3.3 percent rise in revenue, as negative valuation effects from commodity hedging transactions weighed on results.

The automaker confirmed its outlook for the full year because it expects supply chain bottlenecks of parts from wire harnesses to microchips to ease, but it warned that the war in Ukraine and threats to European energy supply loom over the second half.

"The group expects the product mix to normalize in the second half of the year as the semiconductor situation improves and the company benefits from a strong order backlog," CFO Arno Antlitz said on Thursday.