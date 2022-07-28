VW sees robust outlook despite 28% drop in Q2 profit

The automaker expects its product mix to normalize in the second half as chip supply improves and the company benefits from a strong order backlog.

Staff and wire reports

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group, grappling with an upcoming change in CEOs and numerous global business headwinds, reported a 28 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit to 4.7 billion euros ($4.79 billion) despite a 3.3 percent rise in revenue, as negative valuation effects from commodity hedging transactions weighed on results.

The automaker confirmed its outlook for the full year because it expects supply chain bottlenecks of parts from wire harnesses to microchips to ease, but it warned that the war in Ukraine and threats to European energy supply loom over the second half.

"The group expects the product mix to normalize in the second half of the year as the semiconductor situation improves and the company benefits from a strong order backlog," CFO Arno Antlitz said on Thursday.

VW said its Cariad software unit made progress during the second quarter with updates of driver assistance features and new functions for lane changes and automated parking. Over the first half Cariad's loss rose to 978 million euros ($989 million) from a loss of 502 million in the same period last year due to higher development and personnel costs.

Across the first six months, VW Group saw 16 percent growth in operating profit to 13.2 billion euros ($13.4 billion).

Premium brands bolstered the automaker's finances in the first half after the group prioritized production of higher-end models. Audi reported a 51 percent jump in operating profit and Porsche was up 22 percent. VW brand's profit fell by 8 percent.

VW Group's Premium Brands Group led on profitability, with Lamborghini's margin at 31.9 percent in the first half and Bentley's margin at 23.3 percent. See chart below.

VW

VW said deliveries have recovered "noticeably" in recent weeks, pointing to improvements across the group in securing enough semiconductors and other components.

Monthly production volumes across the group improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter, VW said, particularly as coronavirus restrictions lifted in China.

VW brand's margin was 7.3 percent in the first half, while Skoda posted a 6.6. margin. See chart below.

VW

The group saw deliveries drop a fifth in the first half but expects them to rise overall toward the lower end of its forecasted range of 5 percent to 10 percent this year.

The group will still deliver at the high end of a 7 percent to 8.5 percent operating margin target range, Antlitz said on Thursday.

The automaker is still reeling from the July 22 ouster of CEO Herbert Diess, who will be replaced on Sept. 1 by Oliver Blume, the head of the company's Porsche brand.

"We are producing cars as fast as possible, but this order book will carry us to at least the first quarters of 2023," Antlitz told analysts. "Our order book of EVs (electric vehicles) has increased," said Antlitz, who is becoming VW’s COO as part of the reshuffle.

Volkswagen Group's first-half financial report

Click below for VW Group's first-half financial report for 2022.

VW H1 2022 earnings >

VW Group, counting four CEOs since 2015, swapped out its leader after shortcomings in its software unit delayed important models like the full-electric version of the Porsche Macan crossover.

Blume, a former Audi trainee with a strong operational track record, will also need to navigate an increasingly unpredictable business environment. While chip supplies are showing signs of improvement, Europe's energy crisis and record inflation threaten to put off buyers.

Porsche listing

While car demand is still outrunning supply, VW is pitching a listing of its prized Porsche brand into an increasingly gloomy economic outlook.

The company has hired a dozen banks to push the share sale targeted for the fourth quarter, in what could become Europe’s largest IPO.

Blume leading both VW and Porsche has not thrilled potential investors already concerned about governance issues with a lack of independence for the sports-car maker from its parent company under current plans.

Antlitz said on Thursday that work on a listing of Porsche continued "with more emphasis than before," after last Friday's leadership changes.

He said Blume's job as CEO of both VW Group and Porsche was "not temporary."

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report

