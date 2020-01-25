Virus sparks another China crisis

Fears surrounding the fast-spreading coronavirus prompted automakers and suppliers last week to restrict business travel in and out of China, where the key auto-industry city of Wuhan was identified as the illness' epicenter.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, which had been blamed for 41 deaths as of late Friday, Jan. 24, Chinese officials have restricted travel for 35 million people — including a complete quarantine of Wuhan, a city of 11 million, 400 miles west of Shanghai.

Separately, auto companies began limiting employee movement in and out of China.

SAIC GM, General Motors' joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp. that builds and markets Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet cars and light trucks, has a large manufacturing plant in Wuhan that employs just less than 6,000 people.

Jim Cain, spokesman for GM, told Automotive News that the automaker has restricted all business travel to China and has asked employees in the country to follow all necessary protective measures suggested by local authorities. Cain did not have updated information on the status of the plant.

FCA spokesman Michael Palese said the automaker had restricted travel for 11 Chinese cities as of Friday afternoon. FCA also is continuing its travel advisory for China and issuing precautions for its employees inside the country, but said none of its projects had directly been affected yet.

Ford Motor Co. spokesman Anderson Chan said Friday that the automaker has a dedicated team to monitor the situation to determine a course of action for its employees. Ford's Chinese operations are in Chongqing and Nanjing.

Though Ford does not operate in Wuhan, Ford restricted all business travel to the city, Chan said. "We are encouraging employees to remain calm and informed through official government sources," he said.