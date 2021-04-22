U.S. seeks $15 billion for EV charging stations

Administration wants $10 million for R&D into ways to lower the cost of the chargers themselves

Bloomberg
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at a news conference Thursday in the parking garage at Union Station in front of new EV charging stations in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration proposed Thursday spending $15 billion to install 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations along roads, parking lots and apartment buildings, as part of its infrastructure plan now before Congress.

Some of the money would go toward grants and incentive programs for state and local governments as well as private companies to install the chargers, according to a fact sheet from the White House that spelled out the program in detail.

But $10 million would be devoted to research into ways to lower the cost of the chargers themselves, while $20 million would go community projects -- like switching to electric school buses -- that can pave the way to wider deployment.

The Transportation Department also issued guidance showing how nearly $42 billion of existing federal financing programs could be used for EV charging infrastructure.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the plans during a news conference in the parking garage at Union Station in front of new EV charging stations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford's European plants hit by stoppages due to global chip crisis
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford's European plants hit by stoppages due to global chip crisis
Ford's European plants hit by stoppages due to global chip crisis
Tokyo auto show cancels 2021 event, will rebrand as 'mobility' show
Tokyo auto show cancels 2021 event, will rebrand as 'mobility' show
Daimler will put up to 18,500 workers on short-time work due to chip shortage
Daimler will put up to 18,500 workers on short-time work due to chip shortage
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive