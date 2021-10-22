U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, S. Korea concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday companies such as Intel and Infineon had signaled they would cooperate with a voluntary request for data on the chips crisis, but may make it compulsory depending on the number and quality of responses.

The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month, saying the information would boost supply-chain transparency and help understand where bottlenecks exist. The deadline for firms to respond is Nov. 8.

"Companies including Intel, General Motors, Infineon, and SK Hynix, have indicated that they plan to be very forthcoming with their data. We are very appreciative of their efforts and encourage other companies to follow suit," a Commerce spokesperson told Reuters.

"The (request for information) is voluntary, but this information is crucial to addressing concerns about transparency in the supply chain. Whether or not we have to use compulsory measures depends on how many companies engage and the quality of the data shared."