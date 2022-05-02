U.S. commits more than $3.1 billion to boost EV battery output

About $3.16 billion in grants will be made available to produce key metals for the batteries, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. The grants are intended to reduce U.S. reliance on competitors led by China.

Bloomberg
FORD

The Biden administration said it will spend more than $3.1 billion to support the domestic manufacturing of advanced batteries used in EVs and energy storage.

About $3.16 billion in grants will be made available to produce key metals for the batteries, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, Dave Howell, principal deputy director in the Energy Department’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

The grants are intended to reduce U.S. reliance on competitors led by China, the leading producer of lithium-ion battery cells, and further President Joe Biden’s plan to see electric vehicles comprise half of all new U.S. car sales by 2030.

“This announcement will help boost domestic battery manufacturing, make our country more secure and spread the creation of good-paying jobs,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

The program will also help fight climate change and help counter increases in oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said.

The money comes from the $550 billion infrastructure bill signed into law last year, which earmarked $7 billion for batteries and the creation of a U.S. supply chain to produce them.

Automotive News Congress: EVs and Batteries

The flagship Automotive News event is transforming into a series of four focused sessions in four cities for 2022. Our first session in Nashville on May 18 will bring together an exciting lineup of keynotes and panelists, including GM President Mark Reuss and Nissan SVP Jérémie Papin, to share their EV strategies, insights and outlook.

Learn more & register
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota is running out of EV tax credits
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota
Toyota is running out of EV tax credits
Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix April 2022.jpg
Porsche and Audi have decided to join Formula One
Mate Rimac and Hyundai Chung.jpg
Hyundai is ending projects with Rimac
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-2-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive