U.S. awards $2.8 billion for EV battery, grid projects

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration said Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants for projects to boost U.S. manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and domestic mineral production.

The White House is also launching an effort, dubbed the American Battery Material Initiative, to strengthen critical mineral supply chains as automakers race to expand U.S. electric vehicle and battery production.

Albemarle Corp. and Piedmont Lithium Inc. are among the 20 manufacturing and processing companies in at least 12 states winning U.S. Energy Department grants that will use funds to develop enough battery-grade lithium, graphite and nickel and the first large-scale, U.S. commercial lithium electrolyte salt production facility.

The projects include "retrofitted, and expanded commercial-scale domestic facilities to produce battery materials, processing, cell components, and battery recycling and demonstrations," a White House official said.

Funds will also be used to develop an electrode binder facility capable of supplying 45 perecent of the anticipated U.S. demand for binders for EV batteries in 2030, the first commercial scale U.S. silicon oxide production facilities to supply anode materials and first U.S. lithium iron phosphate cathode facility.