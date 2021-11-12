Under Honda CEO's radical vision, will company be recognizable in 20 years?

Sustaining Honda's long-term viability is a top priority for Mibe.

The new boss took the wheel on April 1, and he is already easing away from the headstrong corporate independence that a parade of predecessors in the CEO office long deemed sacrosanct.

Honda is the only Japanese auto company still clinging to independence, as compatriot automakers coalesce into two blocs centered on Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. But as a midsize player on the global stage, Honda needs the help of friends, Mibe concedes.

For the time being, that means circling its wagons with General Motors on a range of projects, from hydrogen fuel cell technology to electric vehicles. But whereas previous Honda heads adamantly ruled out corporate cross-shareholdings with GM or anyone else, Mibe said he is open to any partnership that brings value and a competitive edge — corporate ego be damned.

"I'm not simply hung up on maintaining independence," he said. "It is not 'independence first.' "

Mibe cited partnerships with information technology companies and even entertainment companies as ideas worth exploring as Honda seeks new businesses.

"If holding shares becomes necessary as part of that, then we would need to consider that, too," Mibe said. "If we look at Honda now, can we do everything by ourselves? Unfortunately, the answer is no. So I will be considering the possibilities of an alliance or alliances.

"I must say I am already thinking about that," he said. Honda is not in talks with Apple, he notes.

The mantra of Honda's transformation, Mibe said, is going carbon neutral. That is another big departure, especially for a veteran engineer who rose through the ranks at Honda as an internal combustion guru who developed some of the company's most renowned engines. Going forward, Mibe is trying to divine what kind of businesses will flourish in a carbon-neutral world.

Mibe, tall and lean, bears a youthful countenance and confident command of English. He brings an international outlook and willingness to try new things, which stems partly from his longtime role as Honda's top liaison with GM.

"He sees the shift to electric as partly social responsibility. But he also sees it as a great business opportunity," said one Japan-based auto executive from outside Honda who has worked for years with Mibe. "He's definitely cut from a different cloth from his predecessors at Honda. He's very open-minded. He speaks his mind and dares to be different."