Ukraine suppliers, amazingly, still making some wire harnesses amid war

The heads of Volkswagen Group's premium brands spoke at length on Wednesday about the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the ongoing microchip shortage, and how it has affected their operations.
Audi CEO Markus Duesmann Duesmann said the group had lost a substantial amount of wire harness production in Ukraine that was needed to keep assembly plants running — but amazingly, not all of it.
"Many of our suppliers, especially for wiring harnesses, were in Ukraine, or are in Ukraine. They are desperately — even with the people staying there, which is incredible — trying to produce, and doing so always close to a bomb shelter," Duesmann said stoically. "They try to produce, which is an enormous achievement [for] a really proud and brave people there."