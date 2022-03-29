UAW President: Membership fell roughly 6% last year

UAW President Ray Curry said Tuesday the union's membership fell roughly six percent to 372,254 last year, according to an annual financial report that will be made public this week.
The LM-2 report, filed with the Department of Labor, compares union membership as of December 2021 to the same period a year earlier. Curry, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event, said the dip is attributable to the timing of the report, since payroll and dues processing was delayed by end-of-year downtime or temporary layoffs because of the semiconductor shortage.
"Our union's on solid footing," Curry said.
The UAW, however, faces a number of challenges as it prepares to bargain new labor contracts with the Detroit 3 automakers late next year. General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis are making significant investments in electric vehicles, and Curry said he's continuing to monitor those investments and looking for opportunities to unionize planned joint-venture battery plants around the country.