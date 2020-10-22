Trump orders review of pension cuts at former supplier Delphi

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a review of decade-old pension cuts to some retirees at a former General Motors parts unit.

Trump's memo ordered the head of the Treasury, Commerce and Labor departments to "address" cuts to non-union retiree pension payments within 90 days at Delphi Corp. after the pension plan was turned over to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp in 2009.

The cuts impacted about 20,000 salaried retirees, including many in Ohio, a key state in the 2020 presidential election.

Delphi was reorganized after several years of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and company no longer exists under that name. In 2018, it spun off its powertrain business into a new company called Delphi Technologies, which earlier this month was acquired by BorgWarner Inc. The supplier's existing automotive technology business was renamed Aptiv in 2017 and the company retained that name after the spinoff.

