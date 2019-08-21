Trump criticizes automakers cool on his mileage plan

Four automakers including Ford Motor Co. and BMW Group last month reached a compromise with California’s clean-air regulator to boost the fuel efficiency of autos sold in the U.S through 2026, defying the Trump administration’s plan. On Tuesday the New York Times reported that Mercedes-Benz may be the next automaker to agree to California's new voluntary light-vehicle emissions rules.

The California pact counters the Trump administration's attempts to dial back emissions targets set by the Obama administration. The state's compromise proposal has more stringent standards than Trump's proposal but eases the pace set by the Obama-era rule.

The White House plan would freeze fuel economy standards at about 37 mpg and is being billed by Trump as a way for the auto industry to keep new-vehicle prices down while easing regulatory burdens. The Trump proposal would also rescind California's longtime legal authority to impose its own emissions standards.

Automotive News contributed to this report.