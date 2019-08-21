Trump criticizes automakers cool on his mileage plan

RYAN BEENE
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

The California pact counters the Trump administration's attempts to dial back emissions targets set by the Obama administration.

President Donald Trump lashed out at “politically correct” automobile manufacturers who’ve pushed back on his administration’s plan to weaken fuel-efficiency requirements.

“My proposal to the politically correct Automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3000, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer,” Trump said in a Tweet Thursday. “Engines would run smoother. Very little impact on the environment! Foolish executives!”

Four automakers including Ford Motor Co. and BMW Group last month reached a compromise with California’s clean-air regulator to boost the fuel efficiency of autos sold in the U.S through 2026, defying the Trump administration’s plan. On Tuesday the New York Times reported that Mercedes-Benz may be the next automaker to agree to California's new voluntary light-vehicle emissions rules.

The California pact counters the Trump administration's attempts to dial back emissions targets set by the Obama administration. The state's compromise proposal has more stringent standards than Trump's proposal but eases the pace set by the Obama-era rule.

The White House plan would freeze fuel economy standards at about 37 mpg and is being billed by Trump as a way for the auto industry to keep new-vehicle prices down while easing regulatory burdens. The Trump proposal would also rescind California's longtime legal authority to impose its own emissions standards.

Automotive News contributed to this report.

