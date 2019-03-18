Trump asks Barra to sell GM's Ohio plant or 'do something'

A day after demanding that General Motors keep open a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that it's idling, President Donald Trump said he asked CEO Mary Barra to sell the plant and tried to shift blame to the Democratic leader of the local union.

"I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING," Trump said in a tweet Sunday after he said he had just spoken to Barra about the plant. "I asked her to sell it or do something quickly."

Earlier on Sunday, Trump tweeted that "Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce." He added, "Stop complaining and get the job done!"

GM didn't address Trump's tweet directly and declined to comment on the notion that Barra blamed the UAW for the closure of the Lordstown plant. The automaker did attempt to clarify its position that keeping open any of the plants that are slated to close are subject to labor negotiations with the UAW for a new contract this year. The current deal expires in September.

"To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW," GM said in a statement. "We remain open to talking with all affected stakeholders, but our main focus remains on our employees and offering them jobs in our plants where we have growth opportunities."

The carmaker said it has placed more than 1,000 employees from unallocated plants to other GM factories, adding that it has "opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees."

In a telephone interview on Sunday, Green, the president of UAW Local 1112, responded, "We have produced and my act is together. Come on down and have a look.''

The president is scheduled to make a trip to Ohio in the week ahead, with a stop at a tank factory in Lima.

Green, who's been a critic of the president in the past, said Trump had pledged to preserve jobs in Trumbull County, where GM's Lordstown plant is located, but the unemployment rate there was 7.7 percent in January.